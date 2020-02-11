Sally Lapointe RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Color, shimmer and glamour: Sally LaPointe hit all the major trends we’ve seen so far on the runway, where she delivered one empowered monochromatic look after the next.

Though not officially celebrating a 10-year anniversary until September, her fall show marked the beginning of a pivotal year. The biggest news is that Sally LaPointe will re-brand to simply Lapointe in an effort to position the brand for growth into other categories. She teased handbags that completed head-to-toe tonal looks (with boucle and leather leg covers included) inspired in part by Bianca Jagger and Grace Jones’ unapologetic style.

The collection, therefore, was all about making a statement. She started with an electrifying lime suit and segued into glam evening with shine (double-faced satin, patent leather, coated jersey that looked like latex) and shimmer (crocodile jacquard and sequin dresses that beamed down the runway). There was sex appeal in both clingy and slinky draping that also managed to radiate sophistication, balanced out by mink scarfs, cozy boucle knitwear, super soft teddy tops and iridescent fur jackets.

On the evolution of the brand, LaPointe said: “Our team is so solid. It’s a hard climate. Having a bunch of strong women, it’s interesting to think about what’s next.”