Sandy Liang RTW Fall 2020

The Sandy Liang girl is growing up. Although the designer is continually inspired by nostalgia for her Nineties’ childhood, for fall, the designer pared back her usually delightfully quirky collection for a simpler, more sophisticated lineup.

“It’s a graduation of sorts,” Liang said postshow, which took place, fittingly, at Stuyvesant High School. “I’m having more confidence in the pieces to not overdo it. I’m doing what I feel like doing, even if it doesn’t look like the last collection.”

For fall, Liang did this by incorporating her recurring gingham print on airy skirts and dresses while offering new takes on her standout shearling and leather outerwear. Crew-neck fleece sweaters felt surprisingly sophisticated with pleated skirts; the best frocks and blouses came in solid black or white with bib details and long straps. The designer’s recent collaboration with Vans also took the runway, adding the bit of spunk to the otherwise chic and simple collection.

WWD Critique: Is growing up too fast a bad thing? While Liang’s fall collection offered a very wearable, cute wardrobe, it lacked the playful zeitgeist of former offerings.