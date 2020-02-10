See by Chloé RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Drawing inspiration from Irish photographer Eamonn Doyle, this season See by Chloé sees its girl in Dublin. Urban chic meets the charming cobblestones of Dublin might be the theme, but the clothes were decidedly French bohemian as is the DNA of the brand. A cotton stonewashed zip-front sweatshirt paired with fluted denim skirt, graphic logo-pattern sweatshirts or chunky knits layered over cotton tops with ruffle details peeking out at the wrist, made up a playful urban lineup. The theme continued with outerwear, with a host of cape variations and parkas that made great toppers to the easily understood clothing assortment. For fall, the brand added two new bag styles, a patchwork bucket with gold hardware and a mini cross body.

WWD Critique: While taking a few cues from its big sister, See by Chloé continues down its own path, producing charming staples with a host of French feminine touches.