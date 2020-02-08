Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Known for its pretty and affordable hyper-feminine cocktail and special-occasion dresses, Self-Portrait expanded its offering with more categories. For fall, designer Han Chong juxtaposed lace frocks and silk plissé dresses featuring capelet details with PVC slicker coats, tailored pieces injected with an equestrian feel and glamorous separates with an Eighties’ vibe.

WWD Critique: Chong’s effort to take a step forward in evolving the brand’s familiar feminine and dressed-up aesthetic was admirable. However, the signature lace frocks cut in different silhouettes and sometimes embellished with rhinestones were definitely the standouts of the lineup.