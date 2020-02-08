Snow Xue Gao RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Snow Xue Gao’s strength in tailoring and her East-meets-West design ethos has defined her namesake brand since its inception. After grappling with the intersection of commercial appeal and experimental garb, the designer has returned to her roots over the past few seasons, showing deconstructed, hybrid garments with even more playful, interchangeable elements. Standout topcoats with detachable sashes could be worn four ways, while chinoiserie-printed silks inspired by traditional ornamental art were draped across, patched-worked into and used as trim on daywear, while brocade offerings were configured into dickies and detachable vests. This layering effect was derived from the merchants’ fashions along the Silk Road.

WWD Critique: Snow Xue Gao hit the nail on the head, balancing commercial appeal while advancing her hybrid garments with artful new layers.