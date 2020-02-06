Staud RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Stepping away from the runway format in favor of appointments, Sarah Staudinger threw out all the preconceptions of Staud being a “spring-summer brand” with an impressively rounded-out fall collection. Ample outerwear, divine knit dressing (as in a sleeveless, floor-length cable-knit dresses or cozy ponte sets), faux leather garb and the introduction of suede on ready-to-wear, bags and footwear felt right at home alongside her girly frocks. The mix of more traditional plaids with a cheeky, reworked millefiori print and a palette inspired by the beaches along the redwoods offered a chill yet refined look.

WWD Critique: For the first time, Staudinger’s handbag DNA lent itself to her rtw designs: the designer’s new puffed faux-leather bucket bags served as inspiration for her top-stitched and quilted outerwear.

