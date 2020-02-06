Tanya Taylor RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Tanya Taylor continues to look for innovative ways to relate her clothes to the real world. Her latest collection of floral pleated dresses, outerwear options and suiting in saturated colors was smartly put into context with a comic video series featuring Jane Krakowski, Gillian Jacobs, Sasheer Zamata, Zosia Mamet and Michelle Buteau. Taylor’s clothing, with all its joyful bursts of color and whimsy, was perfectly paired with this troupe of comediennes. “Fashion should be fun,“ Taylor said during a preview. She baked in a touch of masculine edge, too, with a bit more structure in some blazers or a heavier cotton used on a tiered ruffled top. A watercolor windowpane-check top coat with faux-fur collar was a standout, as was a brightly colored, men’s wear-inspired three-piece suit.

WWD Critique: Taylor’s comedy muses were the perfect complement to her on-brand colorful offering. It was refreshing to see fashion that is smart, fun and most importantly, doesn’t take itself so seriously.