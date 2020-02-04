Trina Turk RTW Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 29   Photos

Inspired by style icons Ali MacGraw, Gena Rowlands and Mary Tyler Moore, Trina Turk’s latest collection had a Seventies bent with high-waisted trousers, gauchos, blazers, easy shirtdresses and pleated skirts in a variety of playful on-brand florals, stripes and checkered patterns. Leather and suede were standout fabrics, cut into a posh oxblood leather blazer, slick lipstick red bonded houndstooth trench and an olive green suede bomber that was juxtaposed against a bright, floral, clingy turtleneck. Multicolored houndstooth and wildly arranged florals were among eccentric suiting and event options shared across the women’s and Mr. Turk range.

WWD Critique: More city dweller than Palm Springs nomad for fall, Trina Turk brought a vacation sensibility into charming items that perfectly straddle a retro-modern line.

 

