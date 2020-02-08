Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Ulla Johnson’s fall collection portrayed a determined, assertive femininity. The lineup exuded the brand’s signature Bohemian, free-spirited and nomadic vibe and an empowered attitude that was underlined by both the bold silhouettes and the extensive use of leather, cut for example for pants paired with brocade tops and chic car coats, which added a sharper, more urban look. The label’s iconic artisanal touch resonated in charming crochet dresses, in cozy thick sweaters peppered by abstract and graphic interpretations of wild animal motifs, as well as in a range of blanket-inspired patchwork quilted frocks and separates.

WWD Critique: Season after season, Johnson has been shaping a very clear, strong image for her label; while she is mostly known for the feminine ruffled dresses inspired by her adventurous travels across the globe, she is now smartly exploring more urban, quotidian territories.