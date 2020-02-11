Vaquera RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Patric DiCaprio, Claire Sullivan and Bryn Taubensee admitted to feeling very frustrated by the fashion industry, especially in New York, which according to DiCaprio “supports only a certain type of designer.” The lack of funds this season didn’t allow the brand to host a full runway show, despite a last-minute catwalk event that took place at Dover Street Market on Saturday night. With one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, the designers presented their collection, where they said they brought together their frustrations. There was a dark feel running through the lineup, which actually looked extremely cohesive and well executed. Mixing and matching sequins, camouflage patterns and stripes, they played with exaggerated proportions — ultra bold and shrunken — but also developed shapes in between, making the lineup more commercially approachable. For example, the nocturnal flamboyance of voluminous ruffled, multilayered dresses was counterbalanced by the elongated silhouette of a ruffled white shirt paired with sequined pants and layered with a cropped camo biker jacket. A corset was worn with an asymmetric ruffled skirt and an oversize striped shirt was paired with a sequined miniskirt with a sculpted hem. Still rebellious and riotous, which is, after all, Vaquera’s authentic spirit, this collection nevertheless marked a significant step forward in the evolution and maturation of the brand.