Victor Glemaud RTW Fall 2020

“This collection was inspired by heritage,” designer Victor Glemaud said backstage before his first runway show. For his fall collection, the Haiti-born and Queens, N.Y.-raised designer went back to the beginning with his recognizable slashed sweaters and colorblocking. The looks, shown on an inclusive cast, celebrated gender fluidity and body positivity.

The lineup featured a variety of silhouettes, from a sexy sleeveless color-blocked dress with a slash from the collarbone to just above the belly button to a sleek orange tank dress that was perfect for nights out. There were also sporty looks, like a ringer knit T-shirt dress in black with light brown raglan sleeves. Fabrics were made of natural yarns — merino, cotton-cashmere and merino-cotton-ramie blend.

The models wore Nike Tailwind sneakers that resembled ones Glemaud wore growing up and shaved mink turbans that were a collaboration with Saga Furs. They were the designer’s homage to the Haitian women he grew up around. (His best friend, Danish designer Camilla Staerk, often wears them as well.)

During the show, the iconic rendition of the national anthem by Whitney Houston played. It embodies both the American Dream in its diversity and inclusiveness — and Glemaud’s fashion ethos.