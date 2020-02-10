Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Childhood memories inspired Cecilia Bönström’s fall coed collection for Zadig & Voltaire.

In particular, a photo album dating back to 1977, when she was seven years old, influenced the overall mood of the lineup.

Major Seventies’ references ran through the collection. However, the designer didn’t just look to the more Bohemian, free-spirited side of the decade, but to a certain bourgeois Parisian sophistication, which definitely felt appropriate for a French urban brand.

Sartorial suits, sometimes featuring oversize jackets with strong shoulders, were juxtaposed with silk shirtdresses and separates, such as midi skirts worn with blouses enriched with soft bows, all paired with high boots. Heritage shearling coats, jacquard sweaters, safari shirts and leather flared pants definitely stressed the lineup’s Seventies’ spirit.

WWD Critique: Even if sometimes it seemed to be evoking signature pieces of luxury power houses a little too literally, such as Balenciaga’s oversize technical outerwear and Celine’s metallic minidresses, the collection felt highly approachable and ready for the closets of the coolest city kids.