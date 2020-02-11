Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Maria Cornejo’s latest work pays homage to the mix of cultures she has experienced over the years.

“Cultural displacement,” she called it, saying she understands the idea personally. The designer is of Latin heritage, grew up in London, has clocked time in Paris and Japan, and today calls New York home. “It’s a bit schizophrenic,” she joked of the mix of influences.

Fall saw a mix of gray Prince of Wales plaid styles, one in a dress shape with plissé details that would go great over a leather legging or one of her wider pants, a nod to the U.K and also her answer to the tailoring trend bubbling up on the runway for fall.

There were strokes of color, like a section of emerald green pebbled silks. Easy pajama and jumpsuit shapes were comfortable to wear yet perfect for evening.

Knits, always a strong category for Cornejo, saw a renewed focus and a bit of cheekiness with styles that mix stitches on a variety of boxy shapes. A vein of androgyny was here, too, with boyish suiting and a mix of gray leather pieces.

While there were a variety of inspirations here, Cornejo is the type of designer whose pieces can be slotted into her larger ethos, as each collection builds on the clothes her customer already has in her closet. It’s a smart way to get them to come back for more, season after season.