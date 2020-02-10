Zimmermann RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Drawn to the positive side of superstition, fortune-telling and luck, Nicky Zimmermann ignited her happy-go-lucky, without a doubt feminine fall lineup with a playful spirit of lucky charms. Zimmermann implemented this idea through texture — lady beetles, black cats and words associated with the mystical (i.e. “superstition,” “clairvoyant”), which were printed on silky, billowing dresses and turned into ornate, sequined embroidered appliqués. (The designer noted this was her first use of sequins.) The best versions were floaty frocks with her signature voluminous sleeves embellished with swirled embroidery, motifs hidden within. Velvet also made an important play in the collection, through jewel-toned, moody flared pants, dresses and skirts, fringed pouches and lace-up boots.

Zimmermann balanced the collection’s thematic offerings with ladylike pieces with Victorian details (button-up details, bows tied at the neck) and tiers of ruffles. Standout brocade coats atop pastel patch-worked dresses made for smart, pretty additions to the overall lineup.

WWD Critique: Nicky Zimmermann’s fall collection playfully referenced lucky charms and superstition through layers of rich texture on wonderfully feminine attire.