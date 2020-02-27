032c RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Berlin-based magazine and ready-to-wear label 032c presented its first full seasonal collection, combining minimalist military references and tailoring with understated sexy tones.

Produced in collaboration with Onward Luxury Group, the collection features high-end materials like leather produced by a factory working with Hermès and mohair made with the same fabric as Steiff’s famous teddy bears.

Slinky silk pieces cut on the bias and held in place with a single spaghetti strap contrasted nicely with the fluffy coats and rough wool or canvas tailored pieces.

Also new was a range of shoes designed by Francesco Russo — the metallic tips of their heels formed in the shape of a glans — and pieces featuring chunky Swarovski crystals, as on the thick rope strap that held up a khaki silk skirt as well as sneakers co-branded with Adidas.