  View Gallery — 46   Photos

From velvet maid’s uniforms and bright floral tea dresses to tulle, lace and satin evening gowns — plus sequined tweed or check tailoring that channeled an Eighties air hostess vibe — Alessandra Rich’s “Belle de Nuit” collection offered a lively pastiche of vintage-inspired silhouettes for the Insta-generation ladies who lunch. Touches of leather and exaggerated gold accessories accentuated her signature kitsch esthetic.

WWD Critique: While Rich’s girly-girl collection offered some cute twists on traditional bourgeois dressing — like the more check skirt suits and dresses — parts might have been best left in a bygone era.

Alessandra Rich RTW Fall 2020

46 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments