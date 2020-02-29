Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
Reprising themes from his couture show in a more democratic register, Alexandre Vauthier offered channeled his distinctive dressed-up esthetic as well as options for everyday dressing, including T-shirts featured cartoon versions of looks from his January runway. Vivid leopard motifs adorned crystal mesh dresses and silk twill jumpsuits, while suiting was embellished with a flame pattern of crystals. Dramatic draped silk or two-tone velvet gowns were offered in a pretty shade of mint green. For day, gold-buttoned jackets and outerwear were paired with harem pants.
WWD Critique:Alexandre Vauthier’s power dresser was spoiled for choice with this broad collection, which offered plenty of the glitz his customers expect as well as some appealing options for everyday dressing — including the first flats in his growing footwear offer.