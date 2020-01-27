Fresh off its recent acquisition by New Guards Group, Ambush has big plans. Yoon Ahn, creative director of the brand she cofounded with her husband, Japanese hip-hop artist Verbal, said the first order of business was to streamline its 150 points of sale.

Next, she plans to add new categories to the label, which started out with jewelry but now makes 65 percent of its revenues from ready-to-wear. “Jewelry is always going to be a big part and the DNA of the brand,” she said. “I think we can definitely expand into shoes and bags so it becomes a full outfit.”

For her fall collection, inspired by the Japanese countryside, Ahn focused on layered silhouettes, with a beefed-up selection of knitwear and the introduction of the label’s first denim line. Layers of filmy tops, kimono-collared jackets, raw-edged tailoring and padded coats gave the looks a lived-in feel.

Ahn said she was inspired by Jackie Nickerson’s “Farm,” a book of portraits of agricultural laborers in various African countries. Her jewelry also had a more grounded feel this season, with the introduction of natural stones alongside her signature padlock and chain designs.