Anrealage RTW Fall 2020

Kunihiko Morinaga nurtured his inner child for fall, taking wooden bricks as his building blocks and creating boxy panels of fabric that snapped together interchangeably to form a range of outsized, exaggerated mix-and-match silhouettes.

While the underlying fabrics and clothes referenced — a trenchcoat, chunky knitwear, a padded bomber jacket and indigo denim — were mostly familiar, the direction in which he took these staple wardrobe items was far from it.

Squares, rectangles, semi-circles and triangles of fabric were fixed together in what the designer described backstage as a comment on diversity and sustainability, with each part designed to be combined in myriad ways — the simplest combinations consisting of around five panels, the most complex up to nine.

For fashion’s indecisive — it’s not often you can choose to wear a trenchcoat, tweed, a puffer skirt and pink fake fur all at once — the lineup offered quirky appeal. But it also had less of the poetic intensity of Morinaga’s last two collections.