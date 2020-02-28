Anton Belinskiy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Anton Belinskiy wanted to celebrate the “normal” person on the street with his fall collection — and proved his point by parading his models under the drizzle in a down-at-the-heel pedestrian thoroughfare in the Paris suburb of Clichy. The Ukrainian designer’s creations, made from deadstock and upcycled fabrics, channeled a thrift shop vibe that was a perfect fit with the setting. His pastel “party” dresses with an Eighties feel had mismatched sleeves, and mingled with more grungy, streetwear references like red and black check dungarees, fake fur and colorful mesh knits made from vintage denim yarn. Offbeat tailoring — some of it padded — and print pieces featuring photos by young Ukrainian artists completed the lineup.

WWD Critique: Never mind outsider art, it seems like outsider fashion is now a thing. Anton Belinskiy’s collection was off the beaten track in more ways than one. Then again, that was probably the point.