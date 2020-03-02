Barrie RTW Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 28   Photos

The collegiate sweatshirt? A pinstripe suit? And that shaggy shearling coat? All knits. At Barrie, Augustin Dol-Maillot uses knits the same way others use patterns and prints. With a psychedelic Seventies mood, his proposition ran the gamut of sweaters with peace ‘n’ love messages, tapestry florals, Op-art-esque Breton stripes, poptastic reinterpretations of the roses of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, new versions of his cashmere denim and tailored suiting. His menswear capsule expanded with pared back loungewear — perfect for a Slim Aarons moment and perfectly comfortable.

WWD Critique: To build Barrie into a full-blooded brand, Augustin Dol-Maillot pushes the technical envelope of what knitwear can be, using the company’s skills to their full extent and more.

