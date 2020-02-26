Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Sustainable design is the foundation of Benjamin Benmoyal’s creative proposition. The Central Saint Martins alum and LVMH scholar, who builds his creations with fabrics made from recycled cassette tape, did not disappoint with his a debut commercial collection, inspired by the colors and landscapes of Iceland.

His innovative raw material, which he has managed to industrialize with the help of Malhia Kent, gave a metallic sheen to his silhouettes, worked in volcanic hues and graphic stripes, accentuated with touches of deadstock yarn for pops of color.

It also determined the drape and structure of his almost stiff, body covering capes, dresses and boilersuits, although they had more of a fluid — and therefore wearable — touch than the architectural designs of his graduate collection last summer.