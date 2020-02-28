Bureau De Stil RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

As architecture plays such a big part in Bureau de Stil’s aesthetic, it was important that the venue for its first ever presentation mirror its brutalist vibe. Designer Ben Taverniti unveiled his silhouettes in what looked like an abandoned carpark turned into an illegal nightclub, the perfect backdrop for his sharp silhouettes.

A gray suit jacket was turned into a minidress with exaggerated shoulders and a nipped-in waist. The softest cashmere wrap top was worn over a leather bodysuit and paired with a chevron wool skirt, subverting a traditional men’s wear fabric. Even the classic evening suit got an update: paired with a soft white T-shirt, the trousers were ultra high-waisted, almost at the armpits, and the tuxedo jacket was oversized and had cut-off lapels. These were sophisticated silhouettes made of the most luxurious of fabrics, a very convincing first outing for Taverniti’s second project.