Cividini RTW Fall 2020

Cividini certainly isn’t the first brand to revisit the Seventies but to its credit, founders Pietro and Miriam Cividini witnessed the decade’s style firsthand. “We were already a team in the Seventies as teenagers,” said Pietro backstage. “So we decided to look back at our memories from that time to create a collection that reflects a softer version of that era.”

The softness was evident in both textures and prints. Chunky wool sweaters in brown and burgundy added coziness to a tailored skirt, while an oversized chenille sweater clashed happily with the yellow floral print silk shirt it was worn over. Thick woolen belts, as wide as corsets but obviously a lot comfier, circled the waist of a checkered shirtdress. Prints were faded and a bit messy: a velvet pantsuit looked literally scribbled on. The high point of the collection were the knee-high patent leather boots that were worn with the silhouettes, adding a sexy touch.