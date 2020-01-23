Courrèges RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Things are being reshuffled at Courrèges following the departure of creative director Yolanda Zobel at the beginning of the month, but some stayed pretty rooted: vinyl featured heavily for fall 2020, the designer’s last collection for the house, as did sustainability, an angle that Zobel strove to push at Courrèges.

In a collection inspired by images of French women from the Seventies, the label introduced a fresh version of its vinyl jacket, with a ballerina-like criss-cross front in a soft lilac hue. It was created in renewable polyurethane made from natural ingredients, coating an organic cotton base. Paired with dressy high-waisted trousers, the effect was sweetly ladylike. Graphic tights and body-con jerseys added a bit of fun to the dressed-up looks, while a yellow sponge sweater and sweatpant combination hinted at the house’s sports connection.

The outerwear was this collection’s strong point: a pale green cotton bomber jacket as well as a long belted dark brown trenchcoat were updated versions of house classics. It was a palatable, very much wearable collection, but it lacked the roughed-up touch that has become synonymous with Zobel’s tenure at Courrèges. It read as a direct translation of the house’s heritage, with a couple of staple pieces to satisfy die-hard fans. Zobel’s successor will have to decide if a warmed-up version of the house’s history is creatively fulfilling enough, or if an entirely new direction is needed.