Deborah Lyons RTW Fall 2020

For the fall season, Deborah Lyons focused on expanding her design repertoire with new fabrics, silhouettes and by reinterpreting existing styles. “We’ve done our custom checks again and our flower prints in a slightly different way and gone further with the tailoring and corseting,” Lyons said.

The designer offset fitted silhouettes with slouchy, wide-leg trousers and added ruched, balloon sleeves to A-line dresses and backless tops. While Lyons played with quilting in a sleek, olive green coat, she also updated her popular suit styles with a more relaxed fit and in different colorways.

WWD Critique: Lyons refined her repertoire and reworked signature styles for a sleek, upgraded look.

