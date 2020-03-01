Deveaux RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Tommy Ton has made a name for himself with his upbeat New York runway shows for Deveaux. His Paris debut was an altogether quieter affair, and not just because the coronavirus has cast a pall over Paris Fashion Week.

The photographer, best known for his street style coverage, opted to show his fall collection in an apartment on tony Avenue George V to give editors an opportunity to see the outfits up close. He chose a cast of mature models, including Suzi de Givenchy, who milled around looking aspirationally elegant.

“I love working with models that have so much character, and these are the people that I chase after in the streets, so it’s kind of weird that I’m playing puppeteer in a way,” Ton said with a smile.

There was a strong focus on outerwear, with items like an oversize quilted coat vest, worn over a felty sweater and skirt; a crisp buttoned-up jacket, and a flecked gray shawl cape. Deveaux specializes in timeless staples that are made in America, though as the brand grows, Ton is considering moving some production overseas.

For style inspiration, he’ll keep looking to Paris.

“I just think the way that a French woman puts together her wardrobe, or the way that she shops, it’s very much a fundamental investment wardrobe, and I feel that in this particular time, what everyone responds really well to is clothes that are real and accessible,” he said. The French accent suits him.