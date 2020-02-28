Dice Kayek RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Grainy black-and-white photos of mustachioed dandies provided the backdrop for Ece Ege’s fall collection, full of sturdy tailored silhouettes for evening in a palette of largely navy, black and white. She feminized the esthetic by contrasting satin and matte textures tone-on-tone, as on a double-collared cape jacket, or with statement crystal embroideries, for example on her pinstripe shirts. Pops of color — acid yellow, vivid green — provided contrast on the super-short, voluminous yet structured dresses in the lineup.

WWD Critique: The collection offered some great tailored pieces with a strong personality and distinctive twists.