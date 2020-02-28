Dundas RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Collection

It’s hard to believe Peter Dundas had time to design a fall collection between all the celebrity dressing he’s been doing, from outfitting Shakira in 20,000 flaming red crystals for the Super Bowl halftime show (he didn’t get the call until Jan. 7), to draping Lizzo in blue sequins for the Brit Awards.

But it’s all about translating that star power into sales (let’s not forget the brand is barely two years old), which the designer says are going well. “We’re leaping,” he said of his business, noting the U.S. is the strongest market.

Inspired by “Oriental influences and Opium ads,” the fall collection continued to push his signature boho jet-set sensibility into daywear, introducing activewear into the mix of printed kimonos and tunics in butterfly and jungle prints, washed black denim body-con dresses, jumpsuits, pajama-inspired silk patterned separates and recycled cashmere travel wear.

The new Spandex leggings, leotard and bra tops, in black, snake or jungle prints, are built for performance, but also can be layering pieces, Dundas said. A studded crushed velvet kimono, pink cheetah patterned pantsuit, single-sleeve gold sequin minidress, and draped white jersey gowns with knotted crystal rope detail added to the diva-driven wardrobe options.

Music is a major influence on Dundas, whose London headquarters is a former Island Records recording studio, where U2 made albums. He knew he wanted to dress Lizzo after he saw her performance at Coachella. “She came to the Met Ball, but she was with Marc [Jacobs]. And another time with someone who came with another designer. I went up to introduce myself and it was not popular. But Marc is great, so when the opportunity came up, I went for it.”

He’s already seen the halo effect in sales. But size-inclusivity is nothing new for Dundas, he said, adding that he has dressed royals of all ages and sizes, and Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé, who are not sample sizes. “It’s about making women feel good inside and out.”