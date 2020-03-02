  View Gallery — 26   Photos

Starting this fall, Each Other will switch to a direct-to-consumer model, with a lower price point, and distribute 50 percent of its benefits to charity. There was something reminiscent of the “Matrix” franchise in the lineup, from the film serving as a backdrop with messages encouraging to question what we accept as truth to the sharp vertical silhouettes. One truth cofounder Ilan Delouis questioned: how much we need to buy. That meant going for his transformable clothes — reversible parkas, jackets with transformable sleeves, trousers that could become shorts at the slide of a zip.

WWD Critique: A few wacky prints kept Each Other from falling too far into severe elegance, and kept it at its best with an appealing lineup for the contemporary shopper.

