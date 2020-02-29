  View Gallery — 43   Photos

Equipment’s vision of nonchalant French elegance ran from utilitarian silhouettes to understated nods to a rock ’n’ roll esthetic. Solutions for head-to-dressing included an expanded knit offer and print dresses intended to subtly evoke the Paris skyline. There was also the re-introduction of sleepwear with pajamas that would work as day-to-night dressing, a limited-edition line of shirts reproduced from the archives, and a more colorful proposition in the second season for Equipment’s gender-fluid line.

WWD Critique: The pared-back esthetic that underlies Equipment’s DNA provided a range of silhouettes that were classic enough to take from one season to the next while providing subtle details to pique interest.

Equipment RTW Fall 2020

