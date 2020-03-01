Françoise RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Despite being hailed as one of the quintessential Parisians, designer Johanna Senyk is actually of Polish descent. She riffed on her family heritage for her third collection for Françoise, the brand she created in partnership with Italian manufacturer Castor Srl, which was as expertly crafted as previous seasons.

Peasant blouses had folkloric contrasting stitches on the seams or delicate lace collars, and silk trousers and dresses were printed with a funky pattern representing Bolshoi ballet dancers. Outerwear was a mix of vinyl — a lasting love affair for Senyk, who first rose to fame as creative director of outerwear brand Wanda Nylon — and shearling: a cream vinyl coat with white fur trim was especially fetching. The designer introduced an upcycled capsule of ten pieces, named Françoise First: dresses were made out of old silk scarves and vintage buttons, while a cool patchwork coat was a mish-mash of all sorts of different luxurious fabrics.

“More so than what to wear, all the women around me are wondering how to consume better,” said Senyk, who admitted to having real fun creating the capsule, which she hopes to fully integrate to her collections in the coming seasons. “What you need to address as a designer today is no longer just related to style or to the female body; it’s also a question of conscience.”