Galvan London RTW Fall 2020

Galvan has built a thriving business based on its modern, fuss-free take on the evening dress, but now the label is starting to look at occasion dressing from many different angles and evolving its offer into a full ready-to-wear collection, complete with more separates and tailoring.

For fall, they looked at the bold colors and cosmic references in conceptual artist Julian Charrière’s work. They translated them into abstract prints splashed all over new, more laid-back wrap dresses; shiny lamé blouses with matching leggings that had a fun, disco feel, and striking georgette fabrics with metallic speckles that featured on shirts and gowns.

New versions of the label’s popular slipdresses, reworked in straight cuts to fit a wider range of body types, were another welcome addition.

“We wanted to show new aspects to the brand, but nothing is ever too fluffy. We always focus on timeless pieces that can make women feel good straight away,” said Anna-Christin Haas.

WWD Critique: Familiar shapes, including corseted jumpsuits and satin, body-hugging dresses, were still among the strongest contenders. But the new range of separates fit right in to the label’s glam universe and kept things fresh.