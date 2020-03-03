Gauchère RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

With Brutalist architecture as her starting point, creative director Marie-Christine Statz sent out a collection dominated by structured silhouettes with cinched waists, wide shoulders and ample sleeves as their common denominator.

The gray, black and sand-toned color palette was a fitting canvas to highlight construction and set off the varied surface textures of the fabrics like rough wool, cady and grainy crêpe. These were enhanced with satin lapel detailing, adding interest to minimalist silhouettes that were slightly offset, as is her label’s wont, thanks to visible tucks.

Belts crossed the body on many of the tailored silhouettes, buttoned at an angle on a wide-leg jumpsuit to striking effect, while dresses that verged on the severe had subtle draping at the waist or capped sleeves, an outsized coat two sets of sleeves, all providing understated drama. Leather fringing created movement on a full-length skirt or as a toggle that hung down the back of a simple halter dress in charcoal gray.

The only ornament came by way of statement jewelry pieces created in collaboration with Samuel François, with giant gold brooches in the form of letters, bangles and outsized earrings punctuating certain looks.