With a more focused positioning, new financial backers in the form of Stella Holding, owner of Redemption, and lower price points, Giovanni Bedin offered a monochrome lineup of dresses that took intricate technical details as their starting point. Pleated poplin designs were airbrushed with black lines and stitched by hand to create a sharp-lined smocking effect, also found on pieces in black leather or denim. A pointed-collar shirtdress was a new shape, worked with metallic stud details or in floral print crêpe. Each design was repeated in three different lengths, for different occasions and looks.

WWD Critique: The contrast of feminine shapes with graphic details projected a distinctive identity, offering some engaging options for a minimal yet dressed up look.

Giovanni Bedin RTW Fall 2020

