Honayda RTW Fall 2020

Mariah Carey and her costume designer, Michael Costello, want to give the people sparkles 💖 ⁣ WWD got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Michael Costello's designs for Mariah Carey's Las Vegas residency.⁣ ⁣ The show, which opened on Valentine’s Day and closes this weekend, features five looks, all done by Costello, with the exception of an Adrienne Landau feather coat he selected for Carey. ⁣ ⁣ The drama begins in a black, long-sleeve, hand-beaded, appliquéd bodysuit with a sheer black chiffon skirt covered in black Swarovski crystals, a look Costello calls “all legs for days.” She then changes into a bodysuit with the Adrienne Landau ostrich feather coat, at which part Carey calls Costello on stage for a “glam moment” and he drapes the coat over her; a strapless hot pink sequined mermaid dress, Costello’s favorite, that is “totally Mariah,” and either a white or silver gown, “depending on how she’s feeling,” for a few ballads.⁣ ⁣ "She won’t just put a dress on — she’s very into the process as far as the sketching, the fabric, the color, the cut. She knows her body so well and she knows exactly what’s going to work on her body. We’ve worked with so many celebrities before and a lot of them are like either just, ‘make it black, make it white, make it blue, make it pink.’ But Mariah knows what’s going to hit her in the right areas and what’s going to accentuate her the best. Let’s face it, she’s got all the assets,” Costello said. ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see all of the fabulous looks. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @leighen 📸: @denisetruscello — #wwdeye #mariahcarey #MichaelCostello #lasvegas