Inès de la Fressange is fed up of bourgeois dressing, she explained as she presented her fall collection. While there was still plenty of it to be seen — a multitude of checked and striped coats and blazers and the Seventies-inspired basics her customers are looking for — she had fun with the more statement pieces. These included colorful embroidered velvet suiting influenced by Jimi Hendrix, muted velvet suits with wide stripes and corduroy looks with a bandana print or a quirky silver coating.

WWD Critique: Inès de la Fressange offered up a solid collection of commercial pieces with hints of a whimsical personality that accentuated its appeal.

