Ingie Paris RTW Fall 2020

Ingie Chalhoub went all-out Seventies for fall, riffing on glammed up chic a la Jane Birkin — whose former partner Serge Gainsbourg provided much of the soundtrack, including the slightly dubious choice of “Lemon Incest” — as a representative of women’s liberation. Chalhoub shifted from her more romantic previous collections, ramping up the glitz via silver and gold pleated lamé, sequined fringing and mesh and metallic dévoré velvet, contrasted with faux leather and fur and myriad black and white prints.

WWD Critique: Chalhoub’s emancipatory references were oblique at best, but her collection offered some embellished statement pieces for the party girl looking to let rip.