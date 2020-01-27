Isabel Marant Étoile RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Everyone’s hankering after comfort these days — but the stylish kind — and Isabel Marant was right in there, with ponchos and alpaca sweaters, waving her fashion wand over gaucho classics, and pairing them with scrunched Eighties-style boots with sharp heels and toes. A sleek, leather puffer vest looked chic with wide, signature Marant shoulders and cinched at the waist; so, too, did the numerous options of high-waisted jeans that pouched in just the right places. She added length to a boiled wool work wear shirt in plaid, turning it into a new kind of overcoat.

WWD Critique: Marant has a knack for working style with a weather-worn flavor — here again, she mastered volumes with striking results.