Jenny Packham RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
- Collection
Jenny Packham contrasted two photographic universes for fall — a stylized register inspired by Helmut Newton and the brooding, romantic world of Deborah Turbeville. In the former, a red sequined gown with a sweetheart neckline and puff shoulders was a toned-down version of a dress created for Dita Von Teese for New Year’s Eve. Alongside a graphic gold and navy striped V-necked number and a dramatic dress in black velvet, it was among the highlights. The latter inspiration bore fruit via pastel designs like a pink full-skirted gown in glittering tulle with a draped off-the-shoulder bodice and a pretty lilac cape dress with diagonal sequin embellishments.
WWD Critique: Jenny Packham’s embellished princess dresses took on a new wash of color and touches of drama in this elegant lineup.