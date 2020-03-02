- Galleries
For his third women’s collection, Michael Michalsky continued to tap into the Jet Set archives to find the visual references for the technical luxury sportswear brand. This time, it was a tie-dye marble effect, scanned from an original garment and printed onto high-tech nylon right down to the visible fiber damage; the intarsia pattern used for cropped batwing sweaters; a tiger print offered in a muted purple; or the variety of denim washes in grape, blue or olive that made up his Blue System denim line. Among other standouts were the limited edition, faux-fur jackets made in Michalsky’s Berlin atelier, and lightweight parkas cut from ripstop nylon that had been sourced from used parachute sails.
WWD Critique: Michalsky is looking to bridge the gap between performance and urban garments more and more. To wit, the Domina one-piece jumpsuit in fleece-lined neoprene looked sharp enough for a night out on the town.