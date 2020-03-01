  View Gallery — 28   Photos

Joie is building out its signature bohemian register with looser silhouettes and utilitarian influences and integrating more natural fabrics to broaden its appeal. Fluid dresses, jumpsuits and blouses in floral and animal prints were combined with vegan leather pieces, laid-back culottes and an expanded knitwear offer in a palette of warm shades, with metallic and tie-dye touches here and there.

WWD Critique: Joie’s expansion into more contemporary territory, with a focus on ease and wearability, continues to progress. The collection struck a balance between pretty and casual silhouettes with commercial appeal.

Joie RTW Fall 2020

