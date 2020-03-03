Joseph RTW Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 29   Photos

Susana Clayton worked loose, masculine tailoring into a modern and sleekly feminine lineup, mostly in camel, gray and a range of ruddy browns. She threw in the season’s musts — shearling and fringes — with measure, adding a bit of argyle as well. The diamond shapes were elongated — molded to the Joseph aesthetic — appearing on a long sweater, a widely-pleated skirt that fell mid-calf and a humongous, knit scarf.

WWD Critique: A year into the job, Clayton has proved to be a natural fit for Joseph, simplifying the brand message with uncluttered cuts and using layering to add depth.

