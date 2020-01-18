For its second collection under the creative direction of Sabrina Mandelli, women’s wear designer at Off-White, Kappa Kontroll looked towards the slopes. Its fall collection for both men and women tapped into the brand’s relationship with the Italian ski federation, of which it is a partner. For women’s, there were cute quilted jackets and matching skirts in ice blue; pink Lurex jumpers and cropped ski jackets created using high performance hydro weight technology. The men’s collection featured light green bouclé gilets with tailored chinos with bright blue trim; Eighties deconstructed knitwear, and cropped puffer jackets.

Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at Kappa parent company Basic Net, reported a successful year for the Italian sportswear brand, with plans to open physical retail spaces in the U.S. soon.

WWD Critique: The women’s collection particularly blended the high performance of sportswear with edgy styles: a shocking pink long coat was made of five layers of technical fabric, creating an effective barrier against the cold, but was also perfectly tailored, giving the illusion of a pure fashion piece.