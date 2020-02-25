Kimhekim RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
The world has gone a bit topsy-turvy, and Kiminte Kimhekim’s aesthetic fits right in. Drawing on his experience in draped tailoring at Balenciaga, he continued to recast classics, flipping them around, blowing them up, adding sex appeal—and a dollop of humor. Oversized men’s trousers were pulled up over the chest and rebuilt as a shoulderless jumpsuit—cinched tightly with a thick, brown leather belt. A long coat was worn backwards, left open to expose the shoulder blades while the arms of a tuxedo dragged on the ground. An infusion of pastel-colored organza transformed the hoodie into a statement of elegance and brought movement to a traditional Korean shaman skirt.
WWD Critique: The label’s quirkiness may verge on gimmicky, yet Kimhekim made a strong case for taking risks to uncover new forms of elegance.