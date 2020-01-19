Kolor RTW Fall 2020

Junichi Abe turned his focus to the classics — wool suit jackets in rich, British-flavored fabrics and chunky, granddad cardigans — embracing a Nineties grunge vibe. Flip around a classic tan suit jacket, and you’ll find a bright sweater, in Fisher-Price red, as the back panel; another classic number — checked this time — was embellished with layers of collars, faux fur, ribbed knit and the waist of a jean-jacket. Women’s items had patches of blouse poking out, while a tie was fixed to a men’s cardigan — conveying a haphazard quality, when it was anything but.

WWD Critique: With everyone flogging classics, Abe’s collection came as a welcome antidote — and a reminder of how much more fun it is not to submit to complacency.