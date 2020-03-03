Magda Butrym RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Magda Butrym never ceases to be inspired by the Eighties and for fall she kept her brand’s party spirit alive with plenty of mini-sequin numbers, pleated corsets featuring vintage-style floral patterns and chain embellishments or more standout body-hugging dresses with myriad ruffles embroidered on them.

By now, these are pieces that feel familiar yet still as exciting as ever — Butrym’s hip, Instagram-savvy clientele is not likely to tire of her statement occasionwear anytime soon.

But it was the new, more day-appropriate pieces that made for the more interesting part of the collection: There was plenty of tailoring, mannish coats with big shoulders, balloon-shaped pants and leather outerwear that had a retro feel and also highlighted the technical side to Butrym’s work.

WWD Critique: The Polish-based designer kept a fine balance between old and new that’s bound to sustain her success at retail.