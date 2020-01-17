For her very last collection at Maison Kitsuné, her third since arriving at the brand in December 2018, designer Yuni Ahn took the Franco-Japanese label back to the Seventies with psychedelic tie-dye quilted jackets and oversized cropped knitted cardigans for men; flared jumpsuits and high-waisted suede pants for women.

“We were lucky to have Yuni for three seasons; her eye and technique allowed us to push fashion further,” said Maison Kitsuné co-founder Gildas Loäec, who stayed mum on the name of her possible successor. Fashion is still very much on the label’s radar: Maison Kitsuné is hoping to organize its first runway show next Paris fashion week.

WWD Critique: It was the label’s most grown-up and fashion-forward collection yet, with interesting fabric developments on intarsia jacquards and a rich color palette of mostly deep purple, burgundy and ochre. Hopefully the new creative director will continue the label’s fashion push.