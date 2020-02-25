Mame Kurogouchi RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
Maiko Kurogouchi gleaned inspiration from traditional Japanese basket weaving and the beauty of Iceland, where she “felt protected by nature.” Thus came the collection’s name, “Embracing.” Kurogouchi played with volumes and layering, often using linen embroidery techniques to craft jackets and details. She added brown to her usual palette of cream, ecru and black. A black lace-like jacket overlaid a thick patterned white sweater atop a cream-colored skirt. A beige lattice-designed cropped vest decorated a printed cream shirt with oversized sleeves paired with a black skirt. The embroidered leather shoes were made in collaboration with Tod’s.
WWD Critique: The artfully crafted collection juxtaposed fabrics and silhouettes, making a seamless segue from last season.