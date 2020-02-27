Moohong RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

“The inspiration is the ordinary things in our everyday life,” Moohong Kim explained. “People try to ignore or think it is not very important, so I collected all those — like, for example, trench jackets, jeans — and twisted it, and deconstructed it, in order to keep some special meaning.” The collection was rich in contrasting, oversize pieces, such as outerwear born of two coats (think black leather and beige trench) or a coat and traditional shirting melded together. Denim made a first appearance, in an asymmetric overall. The voluminous silhouettes had a strong sartorial take, like the loose black coat worn over a gray skirt and matching double-breasted jacket.

WWD Critique: This collection flowed seamlessly from former seasons.